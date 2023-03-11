 
Selena Gomez talks ‘overwhelming gratitude’ for Francia Raisa's kidney donation

Selena Gomez weighs in on the ‘overwhelming’ gratitude she feels towards her best friend Francia Raisa for the organ donation.

The singer made these revelations in the e latest episode of Apple TV+'s documentary series Dear ..., Gomez.

In the episode she referenced her kidney transplant from 2017 and the life-threatening health issues that followed due to lupus complications.

While discussing her autoimmune disease journey, Gomez started by saying, “My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, ‘No, I am absolutely getting tested’.”

“And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky.”

For those unversed, Lupus causes inflammation in the joints, lugs, heart, brain and even blood cells.

The star even went on to add, “I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way.”

“I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming.”

