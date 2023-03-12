Karachi high-rise catches fire

Fire can be seen engulfing the high-rise in Karachi. Geo News

A fierce fire erupted at a 16-story building situated near the Nursery stop on Sharah-e-Faisal in Karachi, Geo News reported Sunday.



The structure, said to be the Portway Trade Centre, houses several offices, as indicated by fire department personnel.

The blaze, rated by firetenders as third-degree fire, erupted in a billboard on top of the building. The fire subsequently engulfed the entire building, according to sources.

According to a senior fire officer, the blaze has been largely contained, and efforts are underway by firefighters to gain access to the building.



Law enforcement personnel, including the police and Rangers, are present at the location to maintain order and security.



Officials say that a petrol pump adjacent to the building has also been shut down.

The intensity of the fire on the lower floors of the building has been reduced. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to extinguish the raging fire on the top floors with the help of a snorkel.

According to officials from the Karachi Water Board, water tankers from the NIPA and Safoora hydrants have been sent to the location of the fire.



At first, three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene in an attempt to extinguish the blaze. However, due to the severity of the fire, additional firefighting vehicles were summoned and a snorkel was also called in to help with firefighting operation on the upper floors.

