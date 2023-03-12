 
sports
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
AFP

American tennis sensation Taylor Fritz keeps Indian Wells dreams alive

By
AFP

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Taylor Fritz. Twitter/andy_abeyta
Taylor Fritz. Twitter/andy_abeyta

INDIAN WELLS: Taylor Fritz began his title defence at Indian Wells with a hard-fought second-round victory over fellow American Ben Shelton, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Fritz secured his fifth ATP Tour title at Delray Beach, a victory that propelled him to the fifth spot in the world rankings, making him the first American male tennis player to reach the top five since Andy Roddick achieved the feat in September 2009.

But he was on the back foot early against 41st-ranked Shelton, who reached the Australian Open quarter-finals in January in his first trip outside the United States.

"He’s a really good player and I expected him to come out just serving balls, playing well -- he has nothing to lose so I did expect him to come out with a very high level," Fritz said.

"I just had to regroup, find a way to problem-solve. I’m happy to get through it."

Fritz, a California native, overcame a foot injury last year to beat Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal in the Indian Wells final.

He went on to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon last year.

Seeded fourth in a field led by world number two Carlos Alcaraz, Fritz next faces either Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata or Argentina’s Sebastian Baez, the 30th seed.

More From Sports:

Iga Swiatek sets sights on second Indian Wells crown

Iga Swiatek sets sights on second Indian Wells crown
BBC sports show chaos: TV boss stands firm in face of criticism

BBC sports show chaos: TV boss stands firm in face of criticism
Schalke deals blow to Dortmund's title hopes with Bayern Munich on top

Schalke deals blow to Dortmund's title hopes with Bayern Munich on top
Mathews half-century leads Sri Lanka revival against New Zealand

Mathews half-century leads Sri Lanka revival against New Zealand
France crush England's title hopes in record-breaking Twickenham triumph

France crush England's title hopes in record-breaking Twickenham triumph
Neymar ´happy´ but return uncertain after surgery: PSG

Neymar ´happy´ but return uncertain after surgery: PSG
Barcelona charged with corruption in referee affair

Barcelona charged with corruption in referee affair
PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans break world record

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans break world record
PSL 2023: Babar Azam is my go-to person, says Rahmanullah Gurbaz

PSL 2023: Babar Azam is my go-to person, says Rahmanullah Gurbaz
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans set highest target in PSL history

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans set highest target in PSL history
PSL 2023: Usman Khan smashes fastest PSL century

PSL 2023: Usman Khan smashes fastest PSL century
Amazons defeat Super Women in Women’s League Exhibition matches

Amazons defeat Super Women in Women’s League Exhibition matches