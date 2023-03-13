 
Prince Andrew mulls following in Harry and Meghan's footsteps to rebuild his image?

King Charles III's younger brother, Prince Andrew, is reportedly considering a new tell-all interview in a desperate attempt to repair his tattered image.

The disgrace royal, according to an expert, is 'digging his heels in' as he doesn't want to move into the Frogmore Cottage following the eviction of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'He definitely does not want to go, and people I've spoken to have said that he's going to hold out here,' Russell Myers told Sky News host Paul Murray. 

He added: "I mean, he's got kind of like a siege mentality he's displayed."

The Duke of York was interviewed by Newsnight reporter Emily Maitlis in 2019 about his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein after he was implicated in a sex abuse scandal, including allegations he raped a 17-year-old girl in 2001, which he strenuously denies.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father agreed to the Newsnight interview in order to proclaim his innocence – but it became a nightmare after he infamously claimed he could not sweat.

He was subsequently stood down from all royal duties and was stripped of his military and charitable roles. 

But sources have now claimed the Duke is considering to tell his side of the story once again, telling The Mirror that the prince is considering to  speak with US broadcasters after witnessing Harry and Meghan do the same.

"Nothing is off the table. Andrew has been made to give up his job and now potentially his home. He feels there is little else to lose when he has already paid an awfully high price,” the insider told the publication.

