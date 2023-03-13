Elle Korea becomes a bestseller through BTS’ V

The magazine made a secretive tweet on March 11th

K-pop group BTS’ V turns Elle Korea into the number one best seller after his name is mentioned. The magazine made a secretive tweet on March 11th which simply said the words: “V is coming.”

The line was followed by a question asking who the readers think will be the next cover model for the magazine’s April issue. Announcements such as these are usually revealed with some official photos or a teaser of the pictorials but for this issue, they only posted blind covers with the same words .

The user of the idol’s official emojis were a confirmation for fans that the model in question will be him. They also used a “Celineboy'' hashtag which fans believe may be hinting at V becoming a representative for the brand Celine.

Tags related to the tweet started trending at number one and two on Twitter worldwide. Hours after the tweet, Elle Korea became the best seller in multiple countries, being the first magazine to open up pre-orders before revealing the cover.