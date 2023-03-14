Here’s why Hollywood stars were seen wearing blue ribbons at the Oscars 2023

Cate Blanchett, Edward Berger and several other celebrities were seen wearing blue ribbons at the Oscars 2023 on March 12.



According to Vanity Fair, the blue ribbon symbolises the Hollywood stars’ solidarity for the refugee campaign by the United Nations Refugee Agency – the organisation that helps those who have been forced to leave their homes due to war and persecution.

“What I love about film is the way it draws us into compelling human themes to uncover the connective tissue that binds us all," said Cate, in a press release statement.

The UNHCR Goodwill ambassador continued, “Whenever I have met refugees – in places such as Lebanon, Jordan or Bangladesh, in the UK, or back home in Australia – what has struck me has not been their 'otherness' but how many things we share in common.”

Moreover, Edward, the director of All Quiet on the Western Front, pointed out in a statement, “Today there are many people who suffer from the trauma of war, robbing them of their hope and their dreams. They have had to experience terrible things through war and then displacement. These people deserve our solidarity and support. Everywhere and all the time.”

It is reported that refugees working at Knotty Tie Co. – an apparel company that provides refugees with employment, training, and education – made the ribbons that were worn by celebs on this year’s ceremony.

“The wearing of the blue #WithRefugees ribbon on the red carpet sends a powerful visual message that everyone has the right to seek safety – whoever, wherever, whenever they are,” wrote the UNHCR in a statement.