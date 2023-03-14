 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Beomgyu from the K-pop group TXT speaks about his love for music

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

He also discussed the group’s latest comeback
 He also discussed the group’s latest comeback

K-pop group TXT’s Beomgyu recently gave an interview with Marie Claire magazine where he spoke about music, his bandmates and his own songs. He also discussed the group’s latest comeback called The Name Chapter: Temptation.

He brought up how music means everything to him, saying: “I really enjoy looking up music from before I was born. I’ll recall, ‘I think I heard something like this,’ or ‘I think it had lyrics like this,’ and if I go searching, sometimes I’ll find the song. That’s how I discovered ABBA’s and Air Supply’s music. That process is incredibly fun. On the other hand, I also write music and create sounds that don’t exist yet in the world, and that’s fun as well.”

He went on to admit that he doesn’t listen to TXT’s songs: “It makes me feel like I need to start practising our choreography. I’m always making or listening to music, but I want to separate my work and my rest.”

When asked what his main source of joy is these days, he revealed that it’s the other members: “These days, I think it’s the other members. Now that we’ve been with each other nearly every single day for seven years, we sometimes joke that we’ve had enough of each other. But then even when we have days off, we still get together and have fun eating and hanging out.”

More From Entertainment:

Jin from BTS makes special request to fans while in the military

Jin from BTS makes special request to fans while in the military
Hongjoong from K-pop group Ateez tears up over a fan’s story

Hongjoong from K-pop group Ateez tears up over a fan’s story
Jisoo from Blackpink comes out with stunning new debut teaser

Jisoo from Blackpink comes out with stunning new debut teaser
K-pop group Stray Kids hit 300 million views with 'Back Door'

K-pop group Stray Kids hit 300 million views with 'Back Door'
Ashley Graham addresses viral Hugh Grant’s awkward interview at Oscars 2023

Ashley Graham addresses viral Hugh Grant’s awkward interview at Oscars 2023
Mina from K-pop group Twice speaks about her friendship with Blackpink’s Lisa

Mina from K-pop group Twice speaks about her friendship with Blackpink’s Lisa
Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary

Christine McGuinness reveals she’s sexually abused as a child in autism documentary
Brooklyn Beckham shares sweet birthday tribute to mother-in-law Claudia Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham shares sweet birthday tribute to mother-in-law Claudia Peltz

Jameela Jamil speaks out about ‘extreme weight loss’ at the Oscars 2023

Jameela Jamil speaks out about ‘extreme weight loss’ at the Oscars 2023
Kris Jenner showers love on daughters Kendall and Kylie post Oscars after-party appearance

Kris Jenner showers love on daughters Kendall and Kylie post Oscars after-party appearance
Rob Lowe, son address 'Nepo Baby' notion

Rob Lowe, son address 'Nepo Baby' notion
‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan dishes on new drama

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan dishes on new drama