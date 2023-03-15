Prince Harry showed Meghan Markle 'bruises' despite promise to Prince William

 
Prince Harry admits Meghan Markle enquired about his bruises after an ugly fight with Prince William.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Harry reveals his wife saw scrapes on his back after William knocked him down on the kitchen floor during an intense altercation.

William then asked Harry not to tell about the fight to the Duches of Sussex.

He pens: "I stayed true to my word, didn’t tell Meg. But not long after she returned from her trip, she saw me coming out of the shower and gasped. Haz, what are those scrapes and bruises on your back? I couldn’t lie to her. She wasn’t that surprised, and she wasn’t at all angry. She was terribly sad."

