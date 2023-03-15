 
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
Princess Diana's former aide advise Harry against attending King Charles coronation

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Princess Dianas former aide advise Harry against attending King Charles coronation

Princess Diana's former butler has advised Prince Harry not to attend the coronation of his father King Charles.

Paul Burrell said the Duke of Sussex should not attend the ceremony because he will receive an "icy" reception and "will feel isolated" from the rest of the royals.

Burrell Harry and Meghan's appearance would be distracting for the media and take attention away from the historic royal event.

According to express.co.uk, Diana's former butler said Harry's appearance will make him relevant again because he will have a tale to tell.

He added, "But can you imagine how isolated he will feel being sat in Westminster Abbey amongst his family who he’s pushed under the bus."

Paul Burrell's comments came amid speculations about whether the couple would attend the ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently confirm they have received an invitation to King Charles coronation but didn't confirm whether they would would attend the ceremony.

After the release of Harry's book, it was reported in the British media that Prince William didn't want to invite Harry because he thought his younger brother would steal the limelight from the event.

