Prince Harry to return to UK without Meghan due to 'palpable loathing' towards her

Prince Harry to return to UK without Meghan due to 'palpable loathing' towards her

Prince Harry will be making a solo trip to the UK without his beloved wife, Meghan Markle, as she knows she would not be very well received in the country.

In a conversation with Sky News Australia, Angela Mollard said that Meghan made the decision to snub the major event because people in the UK "cannot tolerate her."

"The loathing for Meghan in the UK is palpable. I was over there last year and everybody I spoke to just cannot tolerate her. Even journalists, friends, to people on the street, there is no love for her,” she said.

She went on to discuss how the former star has hired a new PR team, noting that she cannot understand how Meghan will win the "PR exercise.”

"Newspapers have been speculating on what the PR message should be for Meghan, one of them was be less American,” she added.

As for Harry, it is still not certain if the Royal family would meet him given his continuous attacks against them since stepping down as senior working royal in 2020.