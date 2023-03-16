 
world
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
AFP

Mystery heist: Missing uranium from Libya sparks concerns

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, speaks to journalists after the IAEAs board of governors meeting at the agencys headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on November 16, 2022. AFP/File
Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, speaks to journalists after the IAEA's board of governors meeting at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on November 16, 2022. AFP/File

VIENNA: The UN nuclear agency said on Wednesday that approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium had gone missing from a site in Libya.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi told the organisation’s member states that inspectors on Tuesday found that 10 drums containing uranium ore concentrate "were not present as previously declared" at the location in Libya.

The IAEA will conduct further activities "to clarify the circumstances of the removal of the nuclear material and its current location", it said in a statement, without providing further details on the site.

Libya in 2003 abandoned a programme to develop nuclear weapons under its long-ruling former dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

The North African country has been mired in a political crisis since Kadhafi’s fall in 2011, with a myriad of militias forming opposing alliances backed by foreign powers.

It remains split between a nominally interim government in the capital Tripoli in the west, and another in the east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

More From World:

Dutch farmers upend politics with historic election victory

Dutch farmers upend politics with historic election victory
Blinken says China’s brokering of Iran-Saudi accord ‘good thing’

Blinken says China’s brokering of Iran-Saudi accord ‘good thing’
US warns Russia over alleged downing of its drone

US warns Russia over alleged downing of its drone
WATCH: Sheikh Al-Sudais first prayer as Imam Masjid Al Haram after 40 years

WATCH: Sheikh Al-Sudais first prayer as Imam Masjid Al Haram after 40 years
Flash floods kill at least 13 in Turkish quake zone

Flash floods kill at least 13 in Turkish quake zone
Russia fighting for its very existence: President Putin

Russia fighting for its very existence: President Putin
Following drone crash, Russia warns US to ‘stay away’ from air space

Following drone crash, Russia warns US to ‘stay away’ from air space
Over 2,000 Afghan evacuees 'locked up' in UAE, says Human Rights Watch

Over 2,000 Afghan evacuees 'locked up' in UAE, says Human Rights Watch
China, North Korea loom large as South Korea, Japan try to make amends

China, North Korea loom large as South Korea, Japan try to make amends
Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro’s Saudi jewels scandal: what we know

Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro’s Saudi jewels scandal: what we know
Vladimir Putin to hold talks with Syria's Assad on Wednesday: Kremlin

Vladimir Putin to hold talks with Syria's Assad on Wednesday: Kremlin
Tonnes of uncollected trash ruining tourist experience in Paris

Tonnes of uncollected trash ruining tourist experience in Paris