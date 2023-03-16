 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may turn down Met Gala invite amid drama with Royal family

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may turn down Met Gala invite amid drama with Royal family
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may turn down Met Gala invite amid drama with Royal family 

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry might receive an invitation for this year’s Met Gala but chances are the duo will not attend the event.

Speaking to The Express, PR expert Jordan James said it would not be a surprise for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they are snubbed from the event given their ongoing feud with the Royal family.

However, if the duo do get the invite for the "Hollywood's most prestigious red-carpet event,” they will, most probably, turn it down as it is scheduled just five days before King Charles coronation.

"It certainly wouldn't come as a major surprise if they were snubbed given their current status within the Royal Family and the ensuing drama,” the expert claimed.

Jordon said that if the California-based couple do manage to get an invite to the annual fundraising gala, it could "boost their public perception in America.”

"They aren't likely to attend as they will undoubtedly face scrutiny, no matter how hard they may try to minimise fallout - especially with how close this event is to the Royal Coronation," he added.

The expert went on to discuss the couple’s absence from this year’s Academy Awards, saying there seems to have been a "shift" in how they're presenting themselves.

"While the couple isn’t always known for laying low, I think we are beginning to see a shift in how they want to be presented - whether this is truly by choice though we may never know,” he shared.

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen reflects on motherhood, ‘it’s easy confidence-wise’

Chrissy Teigen reflects on motherhood, ‘it’s easy confidence-wise’
Princess Diana’s heart-breaking confession to Paula Yates revealed

Princess Diana’s heart-breaking confession to Paula Yates revealed

Inside Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon ‘fairly new’ relationship

Inside Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon ‘fairly new’ relationship

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's romance has taken 'complicated' turn: Deets inside

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's romance has taken 'complicated' turn: Deets inside

Prince Edward says late father’s ‘legacy’ matters a ‘great deal’ to him

Prince Edward says late father’s ‘legacy’ matters a ‘great deal’ to him
Tom Cruise sends internet into frenzy after dropping ‘Mission Impossible:7’ poster

Tom Cruise sends internet into frenzy after dropping ‘Mission Impossible:7’ poster

Oprah Winfrey shares her opinion on Harry, Meghan’s possible appearance at coronation

Oprah Winfrey shares her opinion on Harry, Meghan’s possible appearance at coronation

Meg Ryan explains why she disappears from Hollywood

Meg Ryan explains why she disappears from Hollywood
Paris Hilton speaks up on being ‘parodied’ in Pink’s Stupid Girls music video in her memoir

Paris Hilton speaks up on being ‘parodied’ in Pink’s Stupid Girls music video in her memoir
Zendaya’s stylist squashes rumours of split with her amid retirement

Zendaya’s stylist squashes rumours of split with her amid retirement
James Gunn to direct 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn to direct 'Superman: Legacy'