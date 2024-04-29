King Charles faces major blow ahead of return to public-facing duties

King Charles has dealt a huge blow after the monarch announced to return to public facing duties this week.



The royal family announced on Friday that the King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.

“To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients,” the palace spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson further said, “This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”

Now, according to a report by the Daily Express UK, King Charles has faced a latest blow as the British public's support for the monarchy has dropped to a historic low as just over half, 54 percent.

The outlet, citing a survey by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), claims it shows that this is the lowest proportion on record since 1983, when nearly nine in 10 (86 percent) said that it was important to have a monarchy.

NatCen’s Deputy Chief Executive Gillian Prior has said that they had been collecting data on the public’s attitudes towards the monarchy for over 40 years, and it was clear they were observing a downward trend in support for the monarchy.

"Although the majority of the public still supports the monarchy, our latest British Social Attitudes survey shows the highest percentage yet, with 16% saying the monarchy should be abolished.”