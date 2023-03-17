 
pakistan
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Our Correspondent

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik calls on UAE ambassador

By
Our Correspondent

Friday Mar 17, 2023

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik (left) meets UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi in Islamabad, on March 17, 2023. — Photo by author
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik was warmly welcomed by UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi in his office in the capital.

Both sides shared sentiments of deep-rooted friendly relations between Pakistan and UAE and asserted the need to be further promoted especially in business and investment avenues.

Matters related to new operations of airlines in Pakistan as well as the facilitation of their smooth operations also came under discussion during the meeting.

Malik acknowledged the UAE government’s substantial investments in Pakistan, helping shape the country’s vibrant economy. He reiterated that among the seven GCC countries, the UAE is the largest investor in Pakistan, with several key Emirati companies continuing to invest here.

UAE Envoy appreciated Pakistan’s contribution to the evolution of key institutions in the Emirates such as armed forces, police, health and education, and has reciprocated in the same friendly manner to the fullest cooperation in all areas of economic uplift of Pakistan.

