 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Businessman Jawad Sohrab appointed SAPM

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Businessman Jawad Sohrab Malik (left) meets Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in this undated photo. — Photo by author
Businessman Jawad Sohrab Malik (left) meets Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in this undated photo. — Photo by author

LONDON: Businessman Jawad Sohrab Malik has been appointed as Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s special assistant with the status of Minister of State.

Malik’s appointment as SAPM has been confirmed in a notification issued by the Prime Minister's Secretariat.

The notification, signed by the PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Syed Tauqir Shah, said: "The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of Rules of Business 1973 has been pleased to appoint Mr Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Mali as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Minister of State, with immediate effect."

“Mr Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik has declined to receive official perks and privileges, therefore, he shall serve on pro bono basis," the notification added.

It’s understood that Malik has been carrying out "specialist" work for the government for several months. He studied in London and runs several businesses in UK, Dubai, and Pakistan.

