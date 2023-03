Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv on 17 March 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/AFP)

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lauded the International Criminal Court's "historic" ruling on Friday, which authorised the issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"A historic decision from which historic responsibility will begin," Zelensky said on social media.