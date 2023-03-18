 
world
Saturday Mar 18 2023
By
AFP

Persona non grata author Jorge Edwards dies in Madrid

By
AFP

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

In this file photo taken on July 25, 2012, Chilean writer Jorge Edwards holds a press conference for the presentation of the Call for a diplomatic solution between Peru and Chile, in Madrid. AFP/File
In this file photo taken on July 25, 2012, Chilean writer Jorge Edwards holds a press conference for the presentation of the "Call for a diplomatic solution" between Peru and Chile, in Madrid. AFP/File

SANTIAGO: Celebrated Chilean writer Jorge Edwards, winner of the Cervantes Prize in 1999, died on Friday in Madrid at the age of 91, his son told AFP. 

"He died a couple of hours ago," his son, also called Jorge Edwards, said by telephone from Santiago.

His father was best known for his novel "Persona non grata" in which he recounts his disillusionment with the Cuban revolution.

He was honored in 1999 with the prestigious Cervantes Prize, a lifetime achievement award for Spanish language literature.

"He basically had very advanced diabetes which meant that he had to be taken to hospital at the weekend and then after coming home he died," added Edwards’s son.

The Cervantes Institute in Spain wrote on Twitter: "An exceptional novelist, brave essayist and journalist with his finger on the news pulse has left us."

Edwards was born in Santiago in 1931.

He studied law at the University of Chile before taking a postgraduate degree at Princeton in the United States.

He began a diplomatic career in 1957 and was posted to Paris, Lima and Havana, the last of which left a lasting impression on him.

He reopened Chile’s embassy in Havana in 1971 as a representative of the socialist Salvador Allende government, one of the first in the region to establish diplomatic ties with the Fidel Castro regime.

But he left the Cuban capital after just three months when Castro declared him a persona non grata, the inspiration for his novel.

After the 1973 military coup that toppled Allende, Edwards quit diplomatic service and moved to Barcelona, where he met fellow South American literary luminaries Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Mario Vargas Llosa.

He returned to diplomacy in 1994 when he was named ambassador to UNESCO in Paris.

Throughout his diplomatic career he juggled diplomatic duties with his writing.

He again settled in Paris for his last diplomatic post, between 2010 and 2014, during the administration of the conservative Sebastian Pinera.

More From World:

Putin's arrest warrant: Russia refuses to acknowledge ICC's jurisdiction

Putin's arrest warrant: Russia refuses to acknowledge ICC's jurisdiction
Trump breaks social media silence with reassuring message after two years

Trump breaks social media silence with reassuring message after two years
France reports 910 dolphins washed up on Atlantic coast

France reports 910 dolphins washed up on Atlantic coast
UK to end Covid testing requirement for China arrivals

UK to end Covid testing requirement for China arrivals
Shocking details of Trump family's foreign gifts worth $250,000 revealed

Shocking details of Trump family's foreign gifts worth $250,000 revealed
Ukraine's Zelensky celebrates ICC decision to bring Putin to justice

Ukraine's Zelensky celebrates ICC decision to bring Putin to justice
Turkey, Hungary put Finland on course to join NATO

Turkey, Hungary put Finland on course to join NATO
Russian President Putin's arrest warrants issued for Ukraine 'war crimes'

Russian President Putin's arrest warrants issued for Ukraine 'war crimes'
No-confidence motion filed against French govt over pension reform

No-confidence motion filed against French govt over pension reform
11 children killed in unexploded ordnance blast in South Sudan

11 children killed in unexploded ordnance blast in South Sudan
At least 22 people killed in suspected massacre at Myanmar monastery

At least 22 people killed in suspected massacre at Myanmar monastery
Kim Jong Un and daughter oversee North Korea's ICBM launch

Kim Jong Un and daughter oversee North Korea's ICBM launch