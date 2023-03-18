Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘can’t enter orbit of any of America’s heavy hitters’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been slammed for the ‘lackings’ in their networks and how they’ve managed to veer away from “from the calibre of shoulders” rubbing in Hollywood.



Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser made these admissions in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it, she wrote, “We are a long way from the days of July 2019 when Harry was invited to address a who’s who of CEOs, billionaires and those who buy private planes in bulk at Google Camp.”

“There, the sort of people who have Warren Buffett’s private fax number or who can get at least one Obama on the phone faster than they could wilfully tank the Nasdaq listened to Harry, reportedly barefoot, to talk about climate change.”

“These are far from the calibre of shoulders that he and Meghan are rubbing these days.”

“Last week it was revealed that they were guests at the vow renewal of scandal-hit talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi, a ceremony presided over by none other than Kris Jenner, a woman whose astronomical wealth is built on her eagerness to hawk her family to the highest bidder.”

“Also on the guest list, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Gwyneth Paltrow, Carol Burnett, Melissa Etheridge, and Brandi Carlile. Davos, this was not.”

“Aside from Harry popping up at the United Nations General Assembly last July, during which he addressed a remarkable number of empty seats, the invitations to these sort of distinguished and high-profile events would seem to have dried up.”

“Nor has the couple ever been visibly welcomed into the orbit of any of America’s political or cultural heavy hitters such as Barack and Michelle.”