 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 18 2023
Prince Harry’s accusations ‘read like the longest angry drunk text ever sent’

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Prince Harry has just been accused of creating the “like the longest angry drunk text ever sent” in the form of a memoir.

This admission has been issued by royal correspondent Sean Coughlan, who reviewed Prince Harry’s memoir.

The review was shared with BBC, and reads,“It's the view from inside what he calls a ‘surreal fishbowl’ and ‘unending Truman Show’.”

“It's disarmingly frank and intimate - showing the sheer weirdness of his often isolated life. And it's the small details, rather than the set-piece moments, that give a glimpse of how little we really knew.”

“There are glimpses of him as a royal stoner, smoking a joint after dinner and worrying the smoke was going to blow over to his elderly neighbour the Duke of Kent.”

