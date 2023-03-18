Tom Cruise reviews ‘The Flash,’ says 'everything you want in a movie

Tom Cruise has praised the upcoming DC superhero movie The Flash after attending an advanced screening of the film after skipping the 2023 Oscars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, stated that the film was "everything you want in a movie."

Cruise watched the film at the special screening event, Th Flash stars Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon, and Sasha Calle.

The Flash is scheduled to debut in theaters on June 16.

The Mission: Impossible actor spoke with the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav, last month in February.

The Oscar nominee star additionally raved that "this is the kind of movie we need now."

Cruise starring Top Gun: Maverick, received six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

The actor is currently busy filming Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part II in the United Kingdom, according to Entertainment Tonight.