 
world
Saturday Mar 18 2023
By
Reuters

North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US

By
Reuters

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Troops take part in a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Koreas army, in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023, in this photo released by North Koreas Korean Central News Agency. — AFP
Troops take part in a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. — AFP

SEOUL: North Korea claims that about 800,000 of its citizens volunteered to join or reenlist in the nation's military to fight against the United States, North Korea's state newspaper reported on Saturday.

About 800,000 students and workers, on Friday alone, across the country expressed a desire to enlist or reenlist in the military to counter the United States, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported.

"The soaring enthusiasm of young people to join the army is a demonstration of the unshakeable will of the younger generation to mercilessly wipe out the war maniacs making last-ditch efforts to eliminate our precious socialist country, and achieve the great cause of national reunification without fail and a clear manifestation of their ardent patriotism," the North's Rodong Sinmun said.

The North's claim came after North Korea on Thursday launched its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in response to ongoing US-South Korea military drills.

North Korea fired the ICBM into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, hours before South Korea's president flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed North.

The North's ballistic missiles are banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions and the launch drew condemnation from governments in Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.

South Korean and American forces began 11 days of joint drills, dubbed "Freedom Shield 23", on Monday, held on a scale not seen since 2017 to counter the North's growing threats.

Kim accused the United States and South Korea of increasing tensions with the military drills.  

More From World:

Elon Musk makes bold statement about Donald Trump

Elon Musk makes bold statement about Donald Trump
Biden says Putin committed war crimes, calls charges justified

Biden says Putin committed war crimes, calls charges justified
Iranians face dilemma as New Year and Ramadan coincide

Iranians face dilemma as New Year and Ramadan coincide
Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday in Manhattan DA case

Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday in Manhattan DA case
Yellow Vest protests restarting? Protests against Macron could harden

Yellow Vest protests restarting? Protests against Macron could harden
France pension overhaul: Police clash with demonstrators at Paris

France pension overhaul: Police clash with demonstrators at Paris
Tensions rise ahead of Khalistan voting in Brisbane

Tensions rise ahead of Khalistan voting in Brisbane
Farming and tourism under threat as winter drought dries up France's Lake Montbel

Farming and tourism under threat as winter drought dries up France's Lake Montbel
Biden backs ICC's arrest warrant for Putin over war crime charges

Biden backs ICC's arrest warrant for Putin over war crime charges
Sahel crisis: UN warns 10mn children at risk and in need of aid

Sahel crisis: UN warns 10mn children at risk and in need of aid
Putin's arrest warrant: Russia refuses to acknowledge ICC's jurisdiction

Putin's arrest warrant: Russia refuses to acknowledge ICC's jurisdiction
Persona non grata author Jorge Edwards dies in Madrid

Persona non grata author Jorge Edwards dies in Madrid