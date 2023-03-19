 
Sunday Mar 19 2023
Kate Middleton and William's three children to join Coronation Carriage Ride

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children would take part in the carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace following the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles, according to a report.

The Times reported that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis "are expected to join their parents" and be on "public display" in a horse-drawn carriage as it leaves Westminster Abbey at the end of the crowning ceremony on May 6.

While there has been speculation that Prince George, 9, will have a role in the service as second in line to the throne, it hasn't been officially confirmed whether he, Princess Charlotte, 7, or Prince Louis, 4, will be at the historic event.

The details featured in The Times story are based on a rehearsal document seen by the publication.

PEOPLE reported that the Kate and William are still considering what, if any, part their children will play at the coronation ceremony.


