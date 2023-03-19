WATCH: Woman survives terrifying shark attack

A mighty shark can be seen in this collage of screengrabs taken from the video. — Twitter/WowTerrifying

A video went viral on social media in which a woman diver named Ocean Ramsey avoided a narrow escape from being captured by a mighty shark.

The diver keeps posting jaw-dropping videos in which she encounters sharks on Instagram.

The old video was shared by a Twitter account "Wow Terrifying" which shows diver Ramsey backing off just a moment before a shark opens her mouth and approaches to capture her, close to touching her flippers before going back into the sea.

The video on Twitter has currently 2.3 million views and is captioned "Jump in" to highlight the scary and most amazing encounters of life.

This video was first shared by the diver Ramsey on her Instagram account.

The caption on her post said that they love Tiger shark Queen Nikki's enthusiasm to greet @oceanramsey, adding that "Ocean reading an approach quickly and accurately knowing when to respectfully back up".

The post added that the encounter was not scary and the diver was not surprised at all.

According to NDTV, Ramsey said that when she saw the shark that was very close, with enough speed, it looked as if the shark is going to take her fin tips. "That was the time when I said I need to get back on the boat," she remarked.



The shark is considered one of the largest sea creatures with 14 feet in length and a weight of 635kgs and is called the tiger shark.