Sunday Mar 19 2023
Viola Davis honoured to play Michael Jordan's mother in 'Air'

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Woman King star Viola Davis was drawn to the character of Deloris in Ben Affleck’s new film Air.

The 57-year-old actress who has the utmost regard for mothers was deeply moved when asked to play basketball legend Michael Jordan’s mother.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter Davis said: “Mothers are the most important figures in anybody’s life, so I was very flattered and deeply moved to be asked to play Michael’s mother.”

“I know Michael Jordan but didn’t know that Deloris brokered this deal to get him a huge stake in the shoe and in turn, protected her son’s legacy. I wanted to know more about this woman who had the strength and courage to fight for her son’s worth. For Deloris to have this insight and progressive vision, to stand her ground in the negotiation room – which I know can be the hardest part of the job – makes her an incredible woman. That made me lean into this project.”

Davis – who Affleck named “the best actor I’ve ever seen” during the premiere of the film also said:

“Deloris and my mom were born in a generation of people whose dreams were their kids. It’s the height of Jim Crow. It’s the height of Black people being told that their dreams didn’t matter. So far her to have that big vision for her son, and to believe it wholeheartedly, is sort of miraculous. It was an honor to play Deloris.”

Ben Affleck screened the world premiere of his new film Air at South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin on Saturday. The film chronicles Nike’s creation of the Air Jordan shoe line.

