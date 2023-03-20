Taylor Swift holds back tears as she performs song for late grandmother on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift kicked off her highly anticipated Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona with two shows this weTekend.

Taking to the stage, the Anti-Hero singer, 33, got emotional as she remembered her beloved late grandmother and went on to sing a song in her memory.

Swift, on her first tour in almost five years this week, delivered a heart touching performance of Marjorie.

The heartfelt track - taken from her evermore album - recalls tales about Swift’s late grandmother on her mother’s side, Marjorie Finlay.

Swift, delivering the heartfelt performance, was seen holding back her tears as she sang the tune.



One of the concert-goer captured footage in the stadium, featuring the Folklore singer with watery eyes, blinking hard to wish the tears away.

Fans reacted to her heart touching performance and commented, “taylor cried during marjorie. i need to hug her”, one fan tweeted.

“The fact that Taylor cried when she performed marjorie… Crying over marjorie along with her”, tweeted another.

“Taylor crying during marjorie is so bittersweet to me. That song was added to the setlist to pay tribute to her grandmother and her voice and getting to sing about her legacy in front of 70,000 people must have been such an overwhelming feeling…”, one Swiftie wrote.

Swift also performed her hits numbers, from All Too Well to Look What You Made Me Do.