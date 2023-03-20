Mahira Khan reveals name of political party that wins her heart

Mahira Khan. — Instagram/mahirakhan

Acclaimed actor Mahira Khan on Sunday revealed her support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The revelation came during an “An Evening with Mahira Khan” organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi.

Talking to renowned satirist Anwar Maqsood, Mahria spoke on a range of topics to the delight of her audiences, allowing people a deeper insight into the A-lister’s personality and life.

The stunning actress, dressed in a simple but elegant golden Saari, talked about her childhood, her film The Legend of Maula Jatt, the importance of financial independence for women in Pakistan, and politics.

It was during a discussion on the last of these topics that Maqsood quizzed the Humsafar starlet which political party she supported.

“There are only two or three [major] political parties in the country, which do you side with?” the witty host asked.

Mahira smiled and was momentarily silent as the audience chuckled. Maqsood then prodded her and said: “It alright, you can tell us.”

The starlet then took the mic and said: “There was a film released recently.”

“You support the movie?” Maqsood asked.

After another moment of silence, Mahira said: “Mae pathaan ki tarf hun [I side with pathaan].”

At this, the audience erupted into cheers and laughter, as the actor smiled bashfully.



Through the course of the evening, the Bol star also shared her experience in the industry and her delight in working with Bollywood heartthrob and veteran actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The former video jockey (VJ) also commented on the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament, asserting her support for Peshawar Zalmi, for which she is a brand ambassador.

She, however, commended the winning side Lahore Qalandars for performing well in the tournament.

She said her side was full of “young” and “good” players and would certainly win the next trophy. At this, Maqsood said, “I knew you were a PTI supporter the day you became the Zalmi ambassador.”

Laughing, Mahira replied: “That has nothing to do with supporting PTI.”

Maqsood quipped: “But it does with supporting Peshawar and that has a connection to the party.”