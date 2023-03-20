Will Mahira Khan get a nose job?

Mahira Khan smiles during the event An Evening with Mahira Khan at the Arts Council, Karachi on March 19, 2023. — Facebook/Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Acclaimed Pakistani actor and former video jokey (VJ) Mahira Khan on Sunday shared that despite being told by several people in the industry to get nose surgery, she would “never” get it done.

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi organised "An Evening with Mahira Khan”. The event was hosted by the famous poet and playwright Anwar Maqsood.

Throughout the evening, the Bol actress and Maqsood engaged in a heartfelt and witty conversation on topics from politics, The Legend of Maula Jatt, and the importance of financial independence for women in Pakistan.

Anwar Maqsood (left) and Mahira Khan during the event An Evening with Mahira Khan at the Arts Council, Karachi on March 19, 2023. — Facebook/Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Maqsood started the conversation on a light-hearted note by saying: “I have written a lot for television actors but I have not written any play for Mahira. Since I stopped writing, Mahira has become famous.”

The stunning actress, dressed in a simple but elegant golden Saari, started her conversation by describing her journey in the field.

“Ever since I was a child, I have wanted to be an actress.”

However, despite some resistance from some family members, she eventually became a VJ.

Sharing her delightful experience of being hired to act in the movie Bol, the actress commented on a problem in the industry: “Scripts these are too long and forced these days. There is nothing new and little substance she commented.”

Mahira Khan receives an award during the event An Evening with Mahira Khan at the Arts Council, Karachi on March 19, 2023. — Facebook/Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

The actress then underscored the importance of financial independence for women. “Without financial independence, they can't do much,” the A-lister advised women.

She and the host also discussed the number of issues and restrictions placed on women in society.

Mahira further shared her experience working in India with Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan.

“It was my dream to work with Shahrukh Khan.”

Mahira Khan receives a bouquet of flowers during the event An Evening with Mahira Khan at the Arts Council, Karachi on March 19, 2023. — Facebook/Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

In response to Maqsood’s joking query regarding what the two Khans had in common other than their noses, the actor shared how many people in the industry had advised her to get a nose job when she was new.

“Naak ktwa di tou phir kya rahy ga?[If I get my nose cut, what will I have left?]” she laughed.

Speaking about her movie The Legend of Maula Jatt, she said, “I tried very hard to speak good Punjabi.”

Mahira also commented on politics and said that politicians should be honest. Maqsood replied, “honesty alone can do nothing since there are dishonest people around the globe, but that does not stop their development.”

At the end of the evening, Mahira was also awarded the Cultural Ambassador of Pakistan award by the President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah.