Monday Mar 20 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt begin shoot for 'Jawan'

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Jawan also features Sunil Grover, Vijay Sethupathi ad Sanya Malhotra
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has finally entered into the filming phase; Sanjay Dutt has joined the sets with Shah Rukh Khan to shoot his cameo role for the film.

As per Pinkvilla, Sanjay joined SRK on Monday on Jawan sets. The duo will be shooting together for the next four to five days. Not many details have been unveiled about Sanjay’s role in the film, only this has been revealed that the scene will packed with lots of action.

Entertainment portal revealed: “Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan for a brief but effective and action-packed cameo in Jawan. The duo will be shooting together over the next 4 to 5 days at a studio in Mumbai, and it’s a big dramatic action the scene forming an integral part of the film’s narrative,”

Sources further state: “Sanjay Dutt returned to Mumbai from his Leo shoot in Kashmir on Sunday noon and 24 hours later, he is all charged up to shoot an action scene with SRK on Jawan.”

Apart from King Khan, film Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. Reportedly, there are also chanced that Thalapathy Vijay might also join the star cast. The film is slated to release by this year June, reports News18. 

