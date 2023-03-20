 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send a message to UK's royal family with silence on Mother's Day?

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send a message to UKs royal family with silence on Mothers Day?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly sent a message to the royal family and the public of the UK with their silence on Mother’s Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not share any message on the auspicious day, while the rest of the royal family posted pictures and greetings online.

The royal mothers and mums across the UK were honoured on Mother’s Day, which is always celebrated in March in Britain. But in the US, the special occasion is always celebrated on the second Sunday in May.

It's being speculated that the Sussexes will be celebrating the occasion on Sunday May 14 in the US, where they now live.

It is to mention here that the Duchess of Sussex, who's mother of Archie and Lilibet, has only celebrated one Mother's Day in the UK before, which was back in 2020, just weeks before she and Harry stepped down from their duties as senior royals and relocated to California.

A message was posted on the former Sussex Royal Instagram account, which read: "Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan. Thank you. No matter what you call your mum, this Mother's Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever."

In celebrations of the day, new pictures of Kate Middleton alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were posted online to The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Twitter account. King Charles III also paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, on the first Mother's Day since her death.

More From Entertainment:

Madonna suggests five simple house rules for her children: Read

Madonna suggests five simple house rules for her children: Read
Harry Potter star Paul Grant dies after collapsing outside Kings Cross Station

Harry Potter star Paul Grant dies after collapsing outside Kings Cross Station
Oprah Winfrey shares glimpse of her Jordan excursion: Photos

Oprah Winfrey shares glimpse of her Jordan excursion: Photos
'Only Murders in the Building' cast seen filming in New York

'Only Murders in the Building' cast seen filming in New York
K-pop group Aespa receive mixed response to upcoming release

K-pop group Aespa receive mixed response to upcoming release
King Charles Mother’s Day post sparks reactions

King Charles Mother’s Day post sparks reactions
Bruce Willis' daughters share emotional tribute for him on his birthday after FTD diagnosis

Bruce Willis' daughters share emotional tribute for him on his birthday after FTD diagnosis

Buddies Ben Affleck, Matt Damon enthuse about working together on ‘Air’

Buddies Ben Affleck, Matt Damon enthuse about working together on ‘Air’
Harry, Meghan never thought they'd be humiliated by comedians after 'Spare'

Harry, Meghan never thought they'd be humiliated by comedians after 'Spare'
Taylor Swift’s fans hit out at Elon Musk over odd comments on social media

Taylor Swift’s fans hit out at Elon Musk over odd comments on social media
Kourtney Kardashian details designing her stunning wedding dress, ‘I got chills’

Kourtney Kardashian details designing her stunning wedding dress, ‘I got chills’
Paris Hilton showers support on Prince Harry after reading his memoir 'Spare'

Paris Hilton showers support on Prince Harry after reading his memoir 'Spare'