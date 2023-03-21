Imran Khan's focal person Hassan Niazi remanded in police custody for 2 days

PTI Chairman Imran Khan's Focal Person on Legal Affairs Hassan Niazi being brought to court. — Twitter/PTI

A local court in Islamabad on Tuesday approved a two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s focal person on legal affairs and nephew Hassaan Niazi.

Immediately, after the judicial magistrate approved the remand, PTI challenged the decision in a district and sessions court.

Sessions judge Nasir Javed Rana will hear the petition.

Niazi was presented before a judicial magistrate a day after he was arrested outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad for "misbehaving with the police".

Today’s hearing

Hassaan Niazi’s lawyer told the court that as per the case, Khan’s focal person broke the barrier set up near the ATC and threatened the policeman. He added that the case also states that the lawyer resisted the police during frisking.

Niazi’s counsel shared that his client was granted interim bail by an ATC, adding that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed that the PTI leader was arrested when he was with the lawyers.

“What will the investigating officer investigate, the color of the vehicle or from where he was coming?” asked the lawyer. He added that Niazi was arrested before the case was registered and taken to different police stations.

“All police actions are illegal,” said Niazi’s counsel Ali Bukhari. He added that his client did not have any criminal record and was a professional lawyer.

The counsel also told the court that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had allowed Niazi to meet his legal team but he was denied the opportunity.

“The case should be dismissed on the basis of illegal actions taken by the police and action should be taken against the investigating officer,” urged Bukhari.

On the other hand, Niazi’s other counsel Sher Afzal Marwat told the court that the PTI leader’s "crime is that he is Imran Khan’s nephew". He added that every other day baseless cases are registered and different people are sent on physical remand.

“Ever since the new IG took charge people’s rights are being trampled,” said Marwat. He added that Islamabad’s top cop makes political speeches in court.

Niazi’s third lawyer Qaiser Imam then told the court that parking the car in front of the barrier did not kill anyone.

“A case was registered four hours after Hassaan Niazi’s arrest,” said Imam.

Furthermore, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told the court that he is willing to give an undertaking that no barrier was present as claimed by the police.

Meanwhile, the investigation officer asked the court to approve a seven-day physical remand of Niazi.

The prosecutor then asked the court to look at how the police were treated, adding that stones were pelted at the law enforcement personnel and beaten with sticks. He added that the police wanted to recover Niazi’s car.

“The investigation cannot be affected, Hassaan Niazi cannot be discharged,” said the prosecutor.

Judicial magistrate Abbas Shah then turned down the police’s plea for a seven-day physical remand and approved it for only two days.