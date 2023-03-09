CCTV footage casts doubt on PTI claim over Ali Bilal's death in police clash

Footage shows 2 people brought Ali Bilal's body to hospital.

They left soon after doctor pronounced him dead.

PTI files request to nominate CM Naqvi in FIR.

LAHORE: Following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) claim that Punjab police killed its worker Ali Bilal during Wednesday's standoff at Zaman Park, a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the moment when the body was brought to the hospital has cast doubt on the allegation.



In the footage, two people can be seen bringing the worker's body to the hospital in a black 4x4 and taking him to the hospital's emergency on a stretcher. After examination, the doctor verified the worker's death.

The footage also showed that the two men who brought the body left after the doctor verified the PTI worker's death. The pictures have also come to the fore of those who brought Bilal to the hospital.

PTI submits request to file FIR

Meanwhile, a request has been submitted at Lahore's Race Course Police station for registering a first information report (FIR) against Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Interior Rana Sananullah for Bilal's death.

Punjab Home Department had imposed Section 144 in Lahore citing serious security threats for seven days. The clashes occurred as police attempted to disrupt the gathering of the PTI workers at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence.



Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamiyana and Sub-inspector Rehan have also been mentioned in the application submitted by a citizen named Bilal's father Liaquat Ali.



PTI chairman's nephew Hassaan Niazi while talking to journalists in Lahore said that a request to register FIR has been submitted to the Race Course Police Station and they will approach courts if the FIR is not registered.

Committee formed

Lahore police in a statement said that it has formed a committee comprising two police officers to probe Bilal's death.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Elite Force Sadiq Ali and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imran Kashore have been named in the committee, the police said.

The inquiry committee will note down the statements of the witnesses and the committee will submit its report to the inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab in three days, added the law enforcement agency.

It should be noted that yesterday, a clash between PTI workers and Lahore police took place at Zaman Park during which Ali Bilal died and other party workers and Police officers were injured. PTI leaders claim that the administration is to blame for their party worker's life.

The Services Hospital administration told Geo News that the PTI worker did not die due to the injury to the head but the reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police shared details of their injured personnel. Taking to their Twitter handle, the Capital City Police Lahore mentioned that 11 police officers, including two deputy superintendent of police (DSPs), and one station house officer (SHO), were injured after the PTI mob "attacked" them.



Reacting to the demise of Ali Bilal, Imran Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle, asking all PTI representatives across the country to offer funeral prayer in absentia today (Thursday).





