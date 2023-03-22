 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Web Desk

Swara Bhasker pens 'thank you' note for Pak designer for making her wedding outfit

Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Swara reveals the designer also added personalized details and messages on the lehenga
Swara reveals 'the designer also added personalized details and messages on the lehenga'

Actress Swara Bhasker recently got married to political activist Fahad Ahmad wearing a regel lehenga especially designed by Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan.

Swara shared the detailing of her reception outfit on her twitter handle and thanked the designer for making her outfit and sending it all the way to Bareilly from Lahore. 

She wrote: “My Walima outfit came all the way from Lahore via Dubai- Bombay-Delhi finally to Bareilly! I’ve long marvelled at the talent of Ali Xeeshan. When I called him with an idea of wearing his work at Walima, his warmth and generosity made me admire the person.”

"Ali Xeeshan not only sent Jodi outfits for @FahadZirarAhmad & me, but customised them painstakingly with personalised details & messages embroidered into the exquisite garments. My sarhad-paar ki bestie @Natrani came to our rescue & enabled the outfits to reach Dubai”, the Veere Di Wedding actress concluded.

Swara Bhasker opted for a heavy lehenga at her Valima reception that had a blend of numerous contrasting pastel colours including; pink, blue, green. The main colour of her dress was ivory that had elaborated motifs, reports Indiatoday. 

Take a look at her reception outfit:

