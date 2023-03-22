Wahab Riaz starts duties as adviser to Punjab CM on sports and youth affairs

 
Wahab Riaz takes charge as adviser to Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi on sports and youth affairs — Photo by author
Pakistan's Test cricketer Wahab Riaz has taken charge as an adviser to Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on sports and youth affairs.

Riaz had a meeting with Punjab's Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman and DG Sports Mohammad Tariq Qureshi at his office in the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

Zaman and Tariq briefed Riaz on future plans to promote sports in the province and gave a presentation on upcoming events and development work.

The cricketer-turned-administrator assured that he will take all possible steps for the promotion of sports in the province.

"We will try to take every possible step for the promotion of sports in Punjab. Youngsters should come forward and participate in different sports activities," he said.

"We will make sure to utilise all the resources and take all stakeholders on board," he added.

It must be remembered that Riaz was named sports minister in Punjab's caretaker government earlier this year. He requested the provincial government to let him play the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight, leading to the postponement of Riaz's oath-taking ceremony.

After getting from PSL 8, the cricketer has now taken charge as adviser sports minister.

Wahab represented Peshawar Zalmi under the captaincy of Babar Azam in PSL 8. Wahab took 10 wickets in 11 matches this year. Overall, he is the highest wicket-taker in PSL with 113 wickets. 

