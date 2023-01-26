 
sports
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Cricketer Wahab Riaz named as Punjab’s caretaker sports minister

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Pakistan’s veteran pacer Wahab Riaz. —Twitter/ @muzamilasif4/File
Pakistan’s veteran pacer Wahab Riaz. —Twitter/ @muzamilasif4/File

Pakistan’s star pacer Wahab Riaz has been appointed as caretaker sports minister of Punjab, it emerged on Thursday.

Governor Baligh Ur Rehman administered the oath to the newly-appointed cabinet members held at the Governor's House in Lahore.

Out of the 11 cabinet members, eight ministers — Bilal Afzal, SM Tanveer, Dr Javed Akram, Ibrahim Murad, Dr Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and Amir Mir — took the oath, while three others — Wahab Riaz, Tamkinat Karim and Naseem Sadiq — couldn't attend the ceremony.

Wahab, who is currently playing for Khulna Tigers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023, will take over as the largest province's sports minister in due time, he confirmed to Geosuper.tv.

The left-arm bowler has taken 237 wickets for Pakistan in 156 international games across all formats. It is pertinent to mention here that the 37-year-old bowler was a member of the national team that won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

In 2019, the star pacer took an indefinite break from red-ball cricket.

Riaz had said: “After reviewing my past couple of years’ performances in red-ball cricket and the upcoming limited-overs cricket, I have decided to take time off from first-class cricket.

“During this period, I will like to focus on 50-over and 20-over cricket, and continue to access my fitness for the longer version of the game. At a stage I feel I cannot only return but also perform with the red-ball, I would make myself available,” he had added. 

More From Sports:

With 2-0 victory, Australia tighten grip on women's T20I series against Pakistan

With 2-0 victory, Australia tighten grip on women's T20I series against Pakistan
Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest watch is covered with 388 gemstones

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest watch is covered with 388 gemstones
ICC Awards: Babar Azam declared cricketer of the year for 2022

ICC Awards: Babar Azam declared cricketer of the year for 2022
Babar Azam named ICC's ODI Player of the Year for second time in a row

Babar Azam named ICC's ODI Player of the Year for second time in a row
PSL Replacement Draft 2023: Franchises finalise squads for 8th edition

PSL Replacement Draft 2023: Franchises finalise squads for 8th edition
Wahab Riaz spills the beans about favouritism in Ramiz Raja's tenure

Wahab Riaz spills the beans about favouritism in Ramiz Raja's tenure
England's Adil Rashid, Harry Brook to miss PSL 2023

England's Adil Rashid, Harry Brook to miss PSL 2023
New US rape lawsuit filed against boxer Mike Tyson

New US rape lawsuit filed against boxer Mike Tyson
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'ultimatum' to his longtime agent before their split

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'ultimatum' to his longtime agent before their split
Pakistan crash out of ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup

Pakistan crash out of ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup
Proud to be compared with great footballers: Maria Khan

Proud to be compared with great footballers: Maria Khan
'Machine' Djokovic sparks injury debate after Melbourne masterclass

'Machine' Djokovic sparks injury debate after Melbourne masterclass