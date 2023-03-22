 
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Martyred Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki laid to rest

ZZZarmeen Zehra

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

(L-R) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Arif Alvi attend the funeral of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki held at Race Course, Rawalpindi on March 22, 2023. — ISPR
(L-R) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Arif Alvi attend the funeral of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki held at Race Course, Rawalpindi on March 22, 2023. — ISPR

  • President Alvi, PM Shehbaz attend funeral prayers.
  • Funeral prayers were held at Race Course Rawalpindi.
  • Martyred officer buried at Army Graveyard.

RAWALPINDI: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki, martyred during an encounter with hardcore terrorists in Angoor Adda, South Waziristan, was laid to rest on Wednesday, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and a large number of serving and retired military officers and soldiers, government officials, parliamentarians and public attended the funeral held at Race Course Rawalpindi.

“The officer was buried at Army Graveyard with full military honours in acknowledgement of his services to the nation,” the statement mentioned.

The military's media wing stated that throughout his military career, Brigadier Barki remained involved in active counter-terrorism operations and successfully dismantled numerous terrorist networks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He was monumental in neutralising the terrorist networks involved in Army Public School (APS) attack.

“The nation recognizes his meritorious services in life and supreme sacrifice offered for Pakistan. Armed forces of Pakistan and intelligence agencies stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs,” the ISPR mentioned.

A day earlier, Brigadier Barki embraced martyrdom while seven others sustained injuries during an intense fire exchange with terrorists near the Angoor Adda area of South Waziristan.

According to the military's media wing, of those injured, two were critically wounded.

"Brigadier Barki and his team put up a valiant resistance against the terrorists during the encounter and the officer sacrificed his life for the peace of the motherland," the ISPR said.

