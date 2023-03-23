 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘should’ve warned’ Prince Harry about drug revelations

Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for ‘not warning’ Prince Harry about making drug use admissions in Spare.

Royal biographer Angela Levin made these admissions during an interview.

Her claims were shared in a candid one-on-one with Dan Wootton for GB News.

“I don’t understand why his wife didn’t warn him,” she warned after starting the chat.

“He talked to her about everything he was going to say,” and “she is in charge as we both know.”

Still “She didn’t say ‘be careful, because if you talk too much about the drugs, you might be in trouble’.”

“Why she left him alone on this, I feel quite concerned about. The mental health guru who was talking to him should have said beforehand, ‘don’t talk about the drugs’. He made his life extremely difficult.”

Especially since the Director of the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project believes, “This request is in the public interest in light of the potential revocation of Prince Harry’s visa for illicit substance use and further questions regarding the Prince’s drug use and whether he was properly vetted before entering the United States.”

