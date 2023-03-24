Jennifer Aniston honors her ‘sister’ Reese Witherspoon on her 47th birthday

 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Jennifer Aniston paid a heartfelt tribute to her longtime friend and co-star Reese Witherspoon on her 47th birthday on Wednesday

Aniston, 54, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Murder Mystery 2, turned to her Instagram Stories to celebrate Witherspoon's special day.

The Friends alum dropped a series of throwback snaps and videos with the Legally Blonde actress and left fans gushing over their sweet bond.

"Sisters," Aniston captioned while sharing a clip of the pair on Friends, when Witherspoon made a guest appearance on the series as her character Rachel's little sister Jill.

In two follow-up posts, Aniston titled "co-anchors" and "co-workers," as she shared a behind-the-scenes video of the pair working together on their latest project, The Morning Show.

Aniston also posted a "co-conspirators" snap, showing the duo embracing each other at an event.

The Marley & Me actress then ended her series of posts with a final picture of the two stars posing closely together. "Happy Birthday to this absolute ray of sunshine," she simply captioned the sweet photograph.

