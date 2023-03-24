 
Friday Mar 24 2023
Web Desk

Fans call out racist comments on New Jeans’ Instagram towards Halle Bailey

Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Fans claimed that these were the people giving K-pop fans a bad reputation
Fans are upset at the racist comments hurled at American actress Halle Bailey on the Instagram of the K-pop group New Jeans. Fans claimed that these were the people giving K-pop fans a bad reputation.

On March 22nd, New Jeans uploaded several photos on their Instagram of group member Hanni meeting Julia Garner and Halle Bailey. Soon after the pictures were posted, the comments section was filled with racist and insulting comments directed at Halle Bailey.

Fans quickly came to the actress’ defence, calling out the blatant racism and appreciating her as an actress. Bailey was announced to be playing Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid adaptation which received significant backlash from audiences because of her ethnicity. 

