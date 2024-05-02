Prince Harry's irreparably fallen apart & can't be housed under one roof

Prince Harry has reportedly pushed his family so far away that they refuse to even live under the same roof as him.



Author Natalie Richards from The West Australian issued these sentiments in on of her most recent pieces.

“Just five weeks ago, when they apparently learned from the press about the Princess’ health battle, Harry and Meghan wished her ‘health and healing’.”

She also added, “The optimists among us might expect the rifts of the past four years could stay on the backburner when Harry visits London next week, with the family turning up in person to wish the Princess well.”

Moreover, “How nice it might have been to hear that the family had put their problems aside and offer some in-person support to Kate, William and their children, during their time of need. Yet, of course, that won’t be happening.”

Because “Meghan, who is still soft launching jams through her swanky new brand America Riviera Orchard, is staying well away from her in-laws.”

And “Instead, she’ll join Harry immediately after his trip to the UK for an unofficial royal tour to Nigeria.”

To make matters even worse, the one member of the Sussex squad who will be visiting the UK alone will once again, to be staying in a hotel.

While the expert admits, there is a chance that Prince Harry “turned down an offer of a room” at the end of the day, “who knows,” because “it seems the royal family can’t even stand to be living under the same roof as Harry.”

Before concluding the expert also added, “No matter whose side you’ve been on during the years of royal turmoil, there’s a family at the heart of it. And it has irreparably fallen apart.”