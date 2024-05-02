Elisabeth Moss remembers frightening times with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie can be very intimidating, Elisabeth Moss says, as she reflects on time working with her on Girl, Interrupted in 1999.



In a chat with Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, the Mad Men alum revealed the power dynamics during the psychological drama shooting.

"There were two kind of camps. There was the Winona Ryder camp and the Angelina Jolie Camp," The Veil star said who was a teen at the time.

The camps were born out of the on-screen clash between the two top hitters. "I was in the Winona Ryder camp and the Angelina Jolie camp was really cool. Those were the really cool girls," she shared.

Acknowledging, Elisabeth said, "I was so intimidated by the Angelina Jolie camp. I had no thoughts of ever being able to be in that camp. It was so cool. It was all the cool girls."

After years of the movie, the 41-year-old said her perception of Angelina changed after having conversations with her. But, she admitted at the time her aura was extremely intimidating.

"I've spoken to Angelina since then, and she's lovely, but at the time, it was just incredibly intimidating," noting her addition in her camp, "I've never brought it up and I'm sure she would have no idea what I was talking about anyway."

"But I was just not -- I was definitely not cool enough to be in her camp."