Saturday Mar 25 2023
King Charles trip to Germany will go ahead as planned: report

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

King Charles visit to Germany will go ahead as planned, a Buckingham Palace source said on Friday following the postponement of the monarch's visit to France.

According to Reuters, King Charles first state visit to France as British monarch was postponed on Friday because of widespread social unrest.

Palace had also confirmed the postponement of King Charles France visit.

Buckingham Palace issued its first statement and confirmed that a planned visit to France from Sunday by King Charles III has been postponed.

According to AFP, King Charles will reschedule his state visit to France.

Royal officials said Charles and Queen Consort Camilla "greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found", a statement said.

