Bill Maher takes apart Hollywood's Nepo babies

Comedianand writer Bill Maher’s latest New Rules editorial took a swing at Hollywood’s ‘Nepo’ babies.

The term became popular in 2022 after internet user Meriem Derradji tweeted about Maude actors Apatow, daughter of director Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, being cast in Euphoria.

The term has negative connotations and refers to young people who had a big advantage in life, being the children of celebrities.

“It doesn’t make them bad people or untalented,” Maher said. “But let’s also admit they weren’t the only ones who could have done it.”

He added, “So enjoy the good life, nepos. Just don’t say you didn’t have a big advantage.” As Maher pointed out, “This is show business. Getting your foot in the door is 80% of it!”

Justifying his theory, Maher pointed out how acting works. “Yes, there are difficult roles,” he allowed. “But since children, Vin Diesel, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Steven Segal and yes, even Bill Maher can do it, it’s not nuclear physics.”

Maher added that in sports it’s different.

“In sports, there are no nepo babies,” Maher said. “Leyla Ali didn’t knock out 21 opponents by smacking them with her birth certificate.”

Earlier, supermodel Gigi Hadid also addressed the phenomenon, admitting she comes from privilege. The model said: 'Technically, I'm a nepotism baby.’

“My parents came from very little, [but] I've always acknowledged that I come from privilege...My parents told me, just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn't mean that you shouldn't walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be."