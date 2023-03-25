 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk ‘drip feeding’ stories to press

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

File Footage

Experts have just warned the Firm about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ability to ‘drip feed’ their narrative and control the Coronation story afterwards.

This warning has been issued by marketing analyst and PR expert Olivia Arnold.

Her admissions were shared with Express UK and include a warning about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ability to distribute their Coronation story at a pace of their choosing.

“Since the South Park episodes of them being made fun of, they said they wanted privacy but are still engaging with the media.”

“And the Coronation is a great chance to reframe the narrative.”

“Harry and Meghan can drip feed their own story and how they would like to be portrayed. If they hash out the revelations, there might be more controversy.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin surpasses 1 million sales on Hanteo Chart

BTS’ Jimin surpasses 1 million sales on Hanteo Chart
Gigi Hadid ‘won’t mind’ if her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dates Selena Gomez

Gigi Hadid ‘won’t mind’ if her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dates Selena Gomez
Everything Everywhere’ filmmakers react to ‘Star Wars’ criticism

Everything Everywhere’ filmmakers react to ‘Star Wars’ criticism

‘Not the right time’: Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout

‘Not the right time’: Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout
Jimin from BTS tops iTunes charts globally

Jimin from BTS tops iTunes charts globally
'John Wick' director spills how he and Keanu Reeves came up with 'Chapter 4'

'John Wick' director spills how he and Keanu Reeves came up with 'Chapter 4'
Mark Strong punch makes Adam Sandler ‘cry

Mark Strong punch makes Adam Sandler ‘cry
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber begin following each other on Instagram amid 'feud'

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber begin following each other on Instagram amid 'feud'
BBC moves to swing axe on ‘New World Order’, Frankie Boyle reacts

BBC moves to swing axe on ‘New World Order’, Frankie Boyle reacts

‘John Wick’ filmmaker on Rina Sawayama debut: ‘She just nailed it’

‘John Wick’ filmmaker on Rina Sawayama debut: ‘She just nailed it’
Kanye West exes Julia Fox, Amber Rose compare their relationship with rapper

Kanye West exes Julia Fox, Amber Rose compare their relationship with rapper
Lilibet, Archie may ignore ‘rigid rules’ at King Charles coronation

Lilibet, Archie may ignore ‘rigid rules’ at King Charles coronation