Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk ‘drip feeding’ stories to press

File Footage

Experts have just warned the Firm about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ability to ‘drip feed’ their narrative and control the Coronation story afterwards.



This warning has been issued by marketing analyst and PR expert Olivia Arnold.

Her admissions were shared with Express UK and include a warning about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ability to distribute their Coronation story at a pace of their choosing.

“Since the South Park episodes of them being made fun of, they said they wanted privacy but are still engaging with the media.”

“And the Coronation is a great chance to reframe the narrative.”

“Harry and Meghan can drip feed their own story and how they would like to be portrayed. If they hash out the revelations, there might be more controversy.