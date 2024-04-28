Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first big decision after King Charles major announcement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big decision after King Charles major announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to visit Nigeria in May for Invictus Games, the country’s Defence Headquarters have confirmed after King Charles made major announcement regarding return to public-facing duties amid cancer battle.



According to the Nigerian Guardian, the Defence Headquarters has expressed its honour and delight for the acceptance of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the military spokesperson of Nigeria, said during their stay in the country, Meghan and Harry will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities.

It could be recall that Prince Harry founded the Invictus games an international multi- sporting events which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women.

“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria strong hold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later years,” the spokesperson further said.

The fresh announcement came days after Palace said King Charles will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.