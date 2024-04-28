Meghan Markle’s unprofessional and amateurish antics spark suspicions

Meghan Markle’s motives have just come under fire as many experts have begun calling them ‘suspicious’.



Royal commentator Richard Eden issued these sentiments in his piece for the Daily Mail.

The Palace Confidential writer weighed in on everything just recently and offered his own thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s radio silence in recent months.

He also referenced their ‘strange’ product launching approaches and offered his own thoughts on the matter.

According to Mr Eden, “I think that this makes Harry and Meghan look unprofessional and amateurish. It is also making me suspicious about Meghan's motives.”

During the course of his chat he also chimed in to say, “I do hope that Lemonada is not being used just for publicity purposes.”

Because “If that were so, it would only encourage others to share Simmons's unkind – and very forthright – view of Montecito's royal couple,” Mr Eden also chime in to say before signing off.