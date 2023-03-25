Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have already ‘played all their cards’

 
Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already played all their cards amid the power struggle with King Charles.

Royal journalist Daniela Elser issued this warning about the Sussexes.

She started off by hailing “The house – or more accurately, Buckingham Palace” as the winners.

In her piece for the New Zealand Herald, she said, “Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, might have spent the last two years waging an exhausting, never-ending battle of wits and PR strategy against The Firm, but they have actually ended up on the losing side.”

“The House of Windsor has sailed through this storm and made it to the other side. And that leaves Harry and Meghan having played all of their cards and the King not having blinked once.”

“Even if the self-exiled couple was to, say, pop up on Good Morning America to lob a fresh volley of their signature brand of 'truth bombs' at London, I reckon the public reaction would be something of a collective shrug.”

Especially since they’ve been reduced to “paying for their palace campaign having failed to really gain a huge amount of PR ground.”

