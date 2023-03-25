Which team will Babar Azam lead in Ramadan tournament?

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Babar Azam in action. — Reuters

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is resting during the ongoing Afghanistan T20 International series, will be seen in action in the Ramadan cricket tournament set to be staged in Lahore.

In a press conference Friday, tournament director Salman Butt, also a former Test cricketer, shared that several national stars will be seen in action in the one-of-its-kind Ramadan tournament.

Sources told GeoSuper.tv that Babar will be leading the Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC) in the tournament. His team will also feature Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Usama Mir, and Abbas Afridi.

Hassan Ali, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Mir Hamza, Haseebullah and Irfan Niazi will represent Khawar Properties. Karachi Warriors will feature Imam-ul-Haq, Bilal Asif and Ghani Glass will contain Ihsanullah, Salman Ali Agha, Umaid Asif, Tayyab Tahir and Azam Khan.

Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Amir, and Aamer Yamin will play for Blackstone Bahadurs. Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood, Aamir Jamal and Salman Irshad will be seen in action for H.B. Lal.

Eshal Associates will have Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Umar Akmal whereas Mohammad Irfan and Ahsan Ali are picked up by the Center of Excellence. Team Raja Sahib will feature Imran Butt, Bilawal Bhatti and Abid Ali.

As many as nine teams will compete in a competitive tournament. The schedule of the event will be finalised soon. Players, who are representing Pakistan against Afghanistan, will return to Lahore to participate in the event.

Three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Afghanistan will end on March 27. Afghanistan beat Pakistan in the first T20I on March 24 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.