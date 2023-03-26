 
world
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
APP

Attention pilgrims: You have one chance to perform Umrah in Ramadan!

By
APP

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Muslim pilgrims walk around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on November 30, 2009.
Muslim pilgrims walk around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on November 30, 2009.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia said that pilgrims will be permitted to perform Umrah only once during Ramadan and would not be allowed to repeat the ritual.

The move aims to give an opportunity to all pilgrims who want to perform Umrah during the holy month and can perform the rituals with ease and comfort. 

The ministry stressed the need for pilgrims to get a permit from the Nusuk app to perform Umrah, in addition to the importance of their commitment to the specified time.

There is no feature to amend the Umrah date, but pilgrims can delete their appointment via the Nusuk app, before entering the permitted time and then they can issue a new permit, Saudi Gazette reported.

The ministry confirmed that the appointments are updated periodically, noting that if the pilgrims do not find a date for reservation, then they can search for another date at a later time.

More From World:

New violent clashes rock France in water protest

New violent clashes rock France in water protest
‘Everything wiped away’: Tornado kills at least 23 in Mississippi

‘Everything wiped away’: Tornado kills at least 23 in Mississippi
Trump to rally at site of deadly anti-government siege in Texas

Trump to rally at site of deadly anti-government siege in Texas
Disqualified because PM is scared of my next speech: Rahul Gandhi

Disqualified because PM is scared of my next speech: Rahul Gandhi
California farmers flood their fields in order to save them

California farmers flood their fields in order to save them
1,500 people flee as major fire in Spain engulfs 3,000 hectares of forest

1,500 people flee as major fire in Spain engulfs 3,000 hectares of forest
British Pakistani diplomat Fouzia Younis makes history again

British Pakistani diplomat Fouzia Younis makes history again

King Charles postpones France visit over political woes of Macron

King Charles postpones France visit over political woes of Macron
Israel attorney general slams PM's 'illegal' reform move

Israel attorney general slams PM's 'illegal' reform move
After Iran, Saudi Arabia eyes reestablishing ties with Syria

After Iran, Saudi Arabia eyes reestablishing ties with Syria
British PM raises concerns over Israel's judiciary with Netanyahu

British PM raises concerns over Israel's judiciary with Netanyahu
Biden arrives in Canada to discuss trade, migration challenges

Biden arrives in Canada to discuss trade, migration challenges