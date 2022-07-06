 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
Tariq Abul Hasan

Saudi govt allows Hajj pilgrims to board on flight till Thursday midnight

TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Muslim worshippers gather before the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabias holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 2, 2022. — Reuters/File
Muslim worshippers gather before the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 2, 2022. — Reuters/File 

  • Pilgrims will be allowed to board till 11:59pm on July 7 (Thursday).
  • Pilgrims abandoned at Islamabad Airport can also travel.
  • They will enter kingdom through King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The Government of Saudi Arabia Wednesday announced to extend the time of boarding of the Hajj pilgrims for the year 2022.

The pilgrims will be allowed to board till 11:59pm on July 7 (Thursday), a notification issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said. 

According to the notification, a special facility is being provided to the pilgrims. The pilgrims will enter the kingdom through King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The pilgrims abandoned at the Islamabad Airport can also travel. They will be flown from Peshawar, Lahore and Islamabad airports by various flights, read the notification.

Those who fail to comply with the circulars issued by GACA will violate the government orders. In this regard, legal action will be taken against the violator and will be held responsible. 

