 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Halle Bailey meets ‘The Little Mermaid’ fan in Disney World, ‘she made me cry’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Halle Bailey meets ‘The Little Mermaid’ fan in Disney World, ‘she made me cry’
Halle Bailey meets ‘The Little Mermaid’ fan in Disney World, ‘she made me cry’

Halle Bailey sent the internet into an emotional meltdown after she shared a sweet video of a young The Little Mermaid fan hugging her at Disney World.

Bailey, 22, on Thursday, shared several clips on her Instagram Story from a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The Grown-ish star posted a clip that showed her sharing a long embrace with a young girl, who recognized her for her upcoming role as Ariel in Disney's live-action.

In the heartfelt moment, Bailey held the young girl in her arms and told her, “you’re so beautiful and sweet.”

"Met this beautiful baby Mila Rose who made me cry," Bailey wrote in a caption, as she documented her trip to the theme park. "She just hugged me so tight."

"You're so pretty," Bailey told the girl in the video as they hugged. "Ariel's her favorite," someone off camera said.

"Really? You're so beautiful and sweet, what's her name? Mila?" Bailey said in the video. "So sweet. Mila, do you want to smile for the camera? Take a picture?"

Bailey’s sweet interaction with a young fan comes days after she addressed some of the racist messages she received, after it was announced in August 2019 that she’d be playing Ariel.

The Little Mermaid is scheduled to hit theaters on May 26.

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Lloyd Webber announces tragic death of son Nicolas after cancer battle

Andrew Lloyd Webber announces tragic death of son Nicolas after cancer battle
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth were settling asset division years before split

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth were settling asset division years before split
Creator Bill Lawrence says ‘Scrubs’ movie is ‘inevitable’

Creator Bill Lawrence says ‘Scrubs’ movie is ‘inevitable’
Brian Cox says 'Succession' character Logan Roy is lonely and 'misunderstood'

Brian Cox says 'Succession' character Logan Roy is lonely and 'misunderstood'

Sylvester Stallone resumes his favorite hobby, ‘about time to start painting again’

Sylvester Stallone resumes his favorite hobby, ‘about time to start painting again’
Dwayne Johnson shares adorable makeover from daughters

Dwayne Johnson shares adorable makeover from daughters
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s neighbour given a new royal role

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s neighbour given a new royal role
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘bold move’ Hollywood hangout laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘bold move’ Hollywood hangout laid bare
Taylor Swift takes her hat off to Lana Del Rey during Las Vegas concert

Taylor Swift takes her hat off to Lana Del Rey during Las Vegas concert
Meghan Markle’s mother Doria to travel to UK for King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria to travel to UK for King Charles coronation?