Halle Bailey meets ‘The Little Mermaid’ fan in Disney World, ‘she made me cry’

Halle Bailey sent the internet into an emotional meltdown after she shared a sweet video of a young The Little Mermaid fan hugging her at Disney World.

Bailey, 22, on Thursday, shared several clips on her Instagram Story from a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The Grown-ish star posted a clip that showed her sharing a long embrace with a young girl, who recognized her for her upcoming role as Ariel in Disney's live-action.

In the heartfelt moment, Bailey held the young girl in her arms and told her, “you’re so beautiful and sweet.”

"Met this beautiful baby Mila Rose who made me cry," Bailey wrote in a caption, as she documented her trip to the theme park. "She just hugged me so tight."

"You're so pretty," Bailey told the girl in the video as they hugged. "Ariel's her favorite," someone off camera said.

"Really? You're so beautiful and sweet, what's her name? Mila?" Bailey said in the video. "So sweet. Mila, do you want to smile for the camera? Take a picture?"

Bailey’s sweet interaction with a young fan comes days after she addressed some of the racist messages she received, after it was announced in August 2019 that she’d be playing Ariel.

The Little Mermaid is scheduled to hit theaters on May 26.